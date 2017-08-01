MERA to host webinar on COVID-19’s effect on the restaurant industry

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 April 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The latest weekly webinar held by the newly-formed Middle East Restaurant Association powered by GRIF will see a number of top F&B CEOs discuss Mingora’s research on the effects Covid-19 has had on the industry.

The recent Mingora survey got the insight of 30 leaders covering over 1,000 outlets discussing the realities they are facing with restaurants under lockdown, and how they are planning for the future.

Mingora CEO Ali Muhammad Syed, Azadea Group F&B president Mert Askin, Eathos CEO Andy Holman, and PJP Investments Group CEO Tapan Vaidya will all take part in the live webinar to be hosted on Zoom by Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie on Wednesday, April 22 at 10am.

You can register to tune in live by clicking here.

