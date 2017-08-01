Vida Hotels to host weekly interior design streams

Published: 21 April 2020
Vida Hotels and Resorts has announced it will host a livestream twice a week on how to improve the interior design of your home. Vida Hotels has joined forces with a handful of the region’s interior designers to give advice.

The streams will take place on Vida Hotels’ Instagram account at 5pm every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of April.

Taking inspiration from Vida Hotels and Resorts’ design-led interiors, the interior experts will share their tips on how to add a ‘touch of Vida’ to your home with natural textures and shapes to create a warm and welcoming environment.
