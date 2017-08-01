Air Arabia returns Emiratis to the UAE

Low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Arabia has completed two of its repatriation flights for UAE nationals, with a further two flights planned later this week.

The airline operated the flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Sharjah International Airport on April 20, joining various carriers in the region repatriating citizens. Airlines such as Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai have all been aiding the government in returning nationals left stranded abroad by travel restrictions.

In a statement, the LCC said: “Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard.”

A further two flights from Cochin and Hyderabad to Sharjah will take place on April 22.