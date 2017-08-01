Constance Moofushi appoints general manager

Hospitality company Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Henri Arnulphy as general manager of Constance Moofushi in the Maldives.

Arnulphy brings 13 years of hospitality experience to the role, having previously worked across Madagascar, Mauritius, the UAE, China and Australia. He first joined Constance Hotels in 2015 where he was resort manager of Constance Tsarabanjina, Madagascar for three years. He later moved onto Constance Moofushi as a resident manager before being elevated to his current position.

Speaking about the island the resort resides on, Arnuphy explained: “The natural beauty of Island; its stunning coral reef, idyllic beaches and the perfect combination of flora and fauna in harmony with the Resort's elegant architecture. This is what our guests look for at Constance Moofushi luxury, simplicity and a feeling of freedom. The authenticity of the people and their natural sense of hospitality what also impressed me since day one.”