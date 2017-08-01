Dubai Tourism provides online courses to staff

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has adapted to the current lockdown situation and its impact on the tourism industry by providing its staff with a wide range of online courses.

Offered in both Arabic and English and accessible via the online platform of Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), the courses provide the workforce will opportunities to develop new skills and hone new ones, boosting the operational efficiency of Dubai Tourism post-pandemic. DCT courses move away from traditional academia, instead providing a hands-on approach to benefit students and future employers.

DCT general manager Essa Bin Hadher explained: “We are encouraged by the huge response from our staff to the online courses. While employees wait to go back to the physical work environment, we hope they can make use of the time for virtual learning to enhance their knowledge and skills in various fields that are driving so much of today’s business and digital transformation. With all employees of Dubai Tourism currently working from home it is easier for them to adapt to the new technologies that drive our e-learning platform. Our online programmes were already well established long before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we also have the necessary training expertise to extend this educational offering to our own employees during this time of social distancing, and also contribute towards overall staff development at Dubai Tourism.”

According to Dubai Tourism, more than 30% of the workforce is engaged with the courses on a daily basis, boasting an 85% completion rate. Participants can choose from 50 different courses, equating to 500 hours of content. Topics covered include: Google Analytics for beginners, fundamentals of digital marketing, business writing, enterprise risk management, business continuity, information security awareness and break the chain of COVID-19.