Dubai Tourism provides online courses to staff

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 April 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has adapted to the current lockdown situation and its impact on the tourism industry by providing its staff with a wide range of online courses.

Offered in both Arabic and English and accessible via the online platform of Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), the courses provide the workforce will opportunities to develop new skills and hone new ones, boosting the operational efficiency of Dubai Tourism post-pandemic. DCT courses move away from traditional academia, instead providing a hands-on approach to benefit students and future employers.

DCT general manager Essa Bin Hadher explained: “We are encouraged by the huge response from our staff to the online courses. While employees wait to go back to the physical work environment, we hope they can make use of the time for virtual learning to enhance their knowledge and skills in various fields that are driving so much of today’s business and digital transformation. With all employees of Dubai Tourism currently working from home it is easier for them to adapt to the new technologies that drive our e-learning platform. Our online programmes were already well established long before the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, so we also have the necessary training expertise to extend this educational offering to our own employees during this time of social distancing, and also contribute towards overall staff development at Dubai Tourism.”

According to Dubai Tourism, more than 30% of the workforce is engaged with the courses on a daily basis, boasting an 85% completion rate. Participants can choose from 50 different courses, equating to 500 hours of content. Topics covered include: Google Analytics for beginners, fundamentals of digital marketing, business writing, enterprise risk management, business continuity, information security awareness and break the chain of COVID-19.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai