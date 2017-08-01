Emirates Airline to stay grounded until Q3 2020

Emirates Airline will not return to its usual flight schedule until July at the earliest according to sister publication Aviation Business Middle East.

Emirates was due to resume to its scheduled flights by mid-May, though in its latest inventory, reservations for all flights between May 15 and June 30 have been suspended temporarily. A selection of flights have been revealed to start on July 1, however Aviation Business explained this could be revised before the summer month hits.

Aviation Business went as far to state that as one of the world’s largest airlines, Emirates acts as a good indicator for the current condition of the international airline industry.

Passenger flights were paused in the UAE on March 25 following a government directive to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Close to a month later and the country’s airlines have remained quiet, operating only a handful of repatriation flights. Etihad Airways explained earlier this month that it plans to resume some regular passenger services from May 1 until June 30, aiming to gradually ramp up operations after this point.

In the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest assessment of the COVID-19 situation, it said the airline industry is facing revenue losing of up to US$314 billion should travel restrictions continue.