Marriott International sets up Global Cleanliness Council

Marriott International has responded to the developing COVID-19 pandemic by setting up its own Global Cleanliness Council, comprising a vast team of industry and health experts to elevate hygiene practices across hospitality. In a statement, Marriott stated that the Council was formed “to tackle the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic at a hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area.”

The Council is chaired by Marriott International chief global officer, global operations Ray Bennett and will benefit from knowledge and input from both in-house and outside experts including senior leaders from across Marriott disciplines like housekeeping, engineering, food safety, occupational health and associate wellbeing. The Council also includes advisory members Dr. Ruth L. Petran, Senior Corporate Scientist, Food Safety & Public Health for Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services; Dr. Michael A. Sauri, Infectious Disease Specialist at Adventist Healthcare; Dr. Richard Ghiselli, Head of the School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Purdue University; and Dr. Randy Worobo, Professor of Food Microbiology in the Department of Food Science at Cornell University.

“Marriott has a long tradition of emphasizing cleanliness in our care of guest rooms and in the public spaces of our hotels,” said Bennett. “Through the council and scientific advice of experts, we are taking a thoughtful approach to set an even higher bar of cleanliness and develop new guest interaction protocols. The Marriott Global Cleanliness Council is focused on more than just disinfection across the hotel, we are providing a holistic approach designed to take care of our guests and associates.”

Under the advice of the Council, Marriott will soon roll out a number of new hygiene protocols and practices. It has invested in electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitise surfaces throughout its hotels. It is also working to add more informational signage across its portfolio, along with masks and gloves and hand sanitising stations. Marriott has also updated its food safety practices, retraining food handlers and supervisors.

“Safety for our guests and associates has always been a top priority for Marriott and today that discussion of safety is in the context of COVID-19,” said Bennett. “We want our guests to know that we are doing everything we can to welcome them back to a safe and clean hotel environment when they start traveling again.”