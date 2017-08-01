RAKTDA introduces Stay Safe hotel certification

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 April 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has started working with the Emirate’s Public Service Department (PSD) to launch the Stay Safe RAK campaign. RAKTDA will introduce a Stay Safe hotel certification, acknowledging a property’s sterilisation measures.

The certification aims to boost confidence and rebuild trust in the emirate’s tourism industry once travel restrictions are lifted. Measures will include a full sterilisation programme, conducted alongside the PSD, as well as training on appropriate guest interactions, employee engagement, elevated hygiene standards and other operational procedures.

“Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah (PSD), to launch the 'Stay Safe RAK' campaign, requiring hotels to fulfil a set of measures to attain the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification’. Achievement of the certification will result in the hotels being endorsed by the relevant authorities, thereby supporting the public’s confidence in their offerings", explained RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips.

The certification process will be determined by a using these measures, with an official assessment being made once the current pandemic enters its recovery phase. The campaign feeds into the emirate’s wider four-step recovery plan to aid the travel and tourism industry. RAKTDA is first planning to focus on the domestic market, followed by the GCC and wider Middle East, then to be extended to parts of Asia and Europe.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai