RAKTDA introduces Stay Safe hotel certification

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has started working with the Emirate’s Public Service Department (PSD) to launch the Stay Safe RAK campaign. RAKTDA will introduce a Stay Safe hotel certification, acknowledging a property’s sterilisation measures.

The certification aims to boost confidence and rebuild trust in the emirate’s tourism industry once travel restrictions are lifted. Measures will include a full sterilisation programme, conducted alongside the PSD, as well as training on appropriate guest interactions, employee engagement, elevated hygiene standards and other operational procedures.

“Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with the Public Service Department of Ras Al Khaimah (PSD), to launch the 'Stay Safe RAK' campaign, requiring hotels to fulfil a set of measures to attain the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification’. Achievement of the certification will result in the hotels being endorsed by the relevant authorities, thereby supporting the public’s confidence in their offerings", explained RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips.

The certification process will be determined by a using these measures, with an official assessment being made once the current pandemic enters its recovery phase. The campaign feeds into the emirate’s wider four-step recovery plan to aid the travel and tourism industry. RAKTDA is first planning to focus on the domestic market, followed by the GCC and wider Middle East, then to be extended to parts of Asia and Europe.