For the first time in its 12-year history, Atlantis, The Palm is acting as the host of Dubai’s official Ramadan canon this year.

In partnership with the Dubai Police, the cannon will be fired twice in a row to announce Ramadan, once every day to announce Iftar, twice in a row to announce Eid and twice again in the morning of Eid.

Though the cannon will not see any live spectators this year, the ceremony will be broadcasted daily on Dubai TV.