Jumeirah Emirates Towers turns 20

Jumeirah Emirates Towers this month has marked its 20th year since opening, first commencing operations in 2000. Its general manager Marcus Sutton explained: “Being at the forefront of innovation, Jumeirah Emirates Towers has been a beacon of light for 20 years amongst the Dubai skyline. I am proud to have such a hardworking and committed team who constantly go above and beyond to create exceptional memories for our guests.”Here are 20 facts about Jumeirah Emirates Towers that you may not know:1. In the 1990s, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched a competition to design a new landmark in the city’s growing financial hub, with the request that the design would be twin towers and be at least twice the height of the 149-metre Dubai World Trade Centre. The construction of Jumeirah Emirates Towers started in 1996, designed by winning architect Hazel Wong.

2. Its design connects traditional Islamic themes with contemporary innovation comprising two equilateral triangles.

3. The design includes an exterior that showcases slender triangular towers clad in aluminium panels with copper and silver, allowing the buildings to capture the sun’s changing light and offering an entirely different perspective of the towers depending on where they are viewed from within the city.

4. The towers consist of a 350m Office Tower and a 305m Hotel Tower, both connected by a central podium – The Boulevard, and neighbours the Museum of The Future.

5. The Hotel Tower comprising 52 floors is the third-largest hotel building in the world.

6. A key feature of the hotel’s interior is its sky-lit front lobby. Global architecture and design firm, Pringle Brandon Perkins+Will, are behind the hotel’s lobby. The design allows for perpetual light to stream in throughout the day and incorporates high ceilings and sophisticated interiors.

7. The lobby’s focal point is the 30-metre high atrium and the four glass elevators that move from top to bottom, covering four meters per second.

8. Jumeirah Emirates Towers offers a choice of 400 rooms and suites within seven room categories, from Deluxe Rooms to the two-level Royal Suite.

9. The 52-floor hotel is in close proximity to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Dubai World Trade Centre and The Dubai Mall.

10. Jumeirah Emirates Towers is one of the UAE’s first hotels to introduce a floatation therapy pool room in its Talise Spa.

11. On Level 40 is the Chopard Ladies only floor comprising nine rooms and one suite. In-room amenities range from yoga mats and a cosmetics fridge to lavish Chopard bathing products while guests can also enjoy the lavish Chopard Afternoon Tea.

12. Jumeirah Emirates Towers is the only city hotel in Dubai to offer unlimited complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark.

13. The strategic location of the hotel allows direct access to The Boulevard, a space used for government offices and initiatives such as the Youth Hub, Dubai Future Foundation and more.

14. The hotel team includes 13 employees that have been with the hotel since its pre-opening, along with loyal guests who have been regularly staying at the hotel since the year 2000.

15. The hotel offers restaurants that cater to those who want to mix business travel with remarkable entertainment and elevated F&B experiences.

16. The internationally renowned Dubai Holding SkyRun event, Dubai’s only official vertical race and one of the most popular charitable events, is hosted at Jumeirah Emirates Towers annually. It involves a run up the 52 floors, 1,334 steps, and 265 meters of the iconic hotel.

17. 20 years on from its inauguration, Jumeirah Emirates Towers has won numerous accolades, and was most recently awarded at the Sleep Expo 2020 – Best Good Night Sleep.

18. The rooms of the hotel are spacious and comfortable with a minimalistic design. They feature high-end design pieces such as the world-famous Eames Lounge Chair, designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1956.

19. Home to the “Office of the Future” which was inaugurated on May 23, 2016 and holds a Guinness World Record being the world’s first 3D printed office.

20. Jumeirah Emirates Towers has multiple venues for inspiring events, meetings and soirées, including the grand Godolphin Ballroom covering a total area of 785sqm and 16 meeting rooms.