Restaurants to operate at 30% capacity on re-opening with 6ft between tables

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 April 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity and will have to ensure two-metre social distancing once they re-open following the current lockdown period

In new guidelines and protocols for re-opening released by Dubai Government, F&B outlets must also use only disposable, individually wrapped plastic utensils, dishes, and packages, while tables and chairs have to be cleaned with 75% alcohol after each use.

F&B dine-in will be required to hang a red tag on the front door to indicate the number of customers allowed in, with tables six-feet apart. The number of customers allowed in an outlet will be based on four-feet per customer.

According to the release from Dubai Economy, all business must be on standby for an official announcement on re-opening and timings to be released ‘shortly’.

Wholesale and retail trade including malls and F&B outlets are ranked as of the highest importance to the economy and will open again in stage one of the plan, although no exact timeline is given.
