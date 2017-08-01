Emirates Airline ramps up hygiene procedures

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 April 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases ticking well over two million and travel restrictions remaining firmly in place, Emirates Airline has updated its hygiene and safety protocols.

Ensuring the safety of both passengers and employees, all cabin crew will now be asked to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), comprising a disposable gown, a safety visor, mask and gloves. Gloves and masks have also been made mandatory for all visitors to Dubai International Airport, with thermal scanners and social distancing indicators also in place.

On board, Emirates flights have been adjusted to have all seats pre-allocated, with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups. Food and beverages continue to be served during operations, though they are now served in bento boxes to reduce contact between crew and customers during meal service.

The Dubai-based carrier released a video of all of its new protocols which you can watch below:


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai