Emirates Airline ramps up hygiene procedures

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases ticking well over two million and travel restrictions remaining firmly in place, Emirates Airline has updated its hygiene and safety protocols.

Ensuring the safety of both passengers and employees, all cabin crew will now be asked to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), comprising a disposable gown, a safety visor, mask and gloves. Gloves and masks have also been made mandatory for all visitors to Dubai International Airport, with thermal scanners and social distancing indicators also in place.

On board, Emirates flights have been adjusted to have all seats pre-allocated, with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups. Food and beverages continue to be served during operations, though they are now served in bento boxes to reduce contact between crew and customers during meal service.

The Dubai-based carrier released a video of all of its new protocols which you can watch below: