Hyatt sets up care fund for colleagues

Hospitality company Hyatt has announced the launch of its own care fund to provide financial relief to its workforce around the globe.

The Hyatt Care Fund is designed to help Hyatt employees with the “most pressing financial needs due to COVID-19”, though a series of coordinated efforts. Staff across Hyatt’s owned-hotels, managed and franchised are eligible for the support, as well as those in the group’s corporate offices.

In its initial phase, grants will be prioritised to staff working zero hours and not eligible for government support. Grants will provide compensation for needs such as rent, groceries, childcare and other monthly payments.

Hyatt president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian explained: “At Hyatt, our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best. There is no better proof of that than the more than 151,000 members of the Hyatt family who care for our guests, customers and communities around the world every day.”

He added: “The Hyatt Care Fund is just one way that we can now care for them, allowing us to emerge in a position of strength when our industry rebounds, and our guests and customers once again choose Hyatt.”

The Fund was launched using contributions from the Hyatt Hotels Foundation, as well as salary deductions from its senior leadership team, board of directors and others close to the Foundation.