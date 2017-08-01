Jumeirah Group restaurants reopen

In line with the directives from the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), Jumeirah Group has re-opened three of its signature restaurants at Jumeirah Al Naseem and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. Kayto, Rockfish and Shimmers will all be operating in accordance with governmental guidelines to continually protect both guests and colleagues’ health and safety.Kayto will welcome guests for dinner service from 6pm onwards and Rockfish will be open for both lunch (12.30pm - 3.30pm) and dinner (5pm onwards). Shimmers, which recently underwent a major refurbishment, will be open throughout the day from lunchtime (12pm onwards).

Call +97144323232 or email restaurants@jumeirah.com for enquiries or reservations.

