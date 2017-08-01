Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi provides breakfast to frontline workers

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 April 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star hotel Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi has announced it will provide breakfast packages to frontline workers in the healthcare community over the coming days.

In partnership with Mubdala Investment Company, hundreds of breakfast boxes will be distributed across various COVID-19 testing centres in the emirate. The packages will be prepared by the hotel’s chefs and its wider F&B team, with boxes comprising freshly baked pastries, sandwiches, juices and fruits.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi GM Rabih Melhem said: “It is our pleasure to be an active part of the community in these uncertain times. We sincerely appreciate the partnership we have with Mubadala and SEHA as we are given the platform to do our part and share what we can, whilst ensuring the safety of our colleagues. It is indeed a challenging time, but I am confident that if we work together, we will heal as one and win this battle.”

The initiative is part of the capital city’s The ‘Together We Are Good’ campaign, a programme within the Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows the community to help tackle social challenges and support the health sector.
