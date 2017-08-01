Zomato to encourage contactless dining for delivery and dine-in post-coronavirus

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 April 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
While most delivery companies have introduced contactless dining in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Zomato has said it plans to continue this post-Covid-19 and extend it into dine-in also.

It plans to introduce contactless menus involving scanning a QR code that will allow for ordering through an app and therefore remove interaction with the wait staff, followed by contactless payment through the app also.

In doing so it will eliminate the need for menus and bills, two items that are often touched by both guests and staff and could be unsanitary.

Zomato is aiming to build additional features such as the ability to order multiple courses and the option to pay for yourself or the entire table into the app as well.

There will also be options for restaurants to self-report on their hygiene and safety measures, with the restaurants hygiene records being available to customers.
