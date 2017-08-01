New Abu Dhabi low-cost carrier will take flight post-pandemic

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start soon start operations in the city. According to sister publication Arabian Business, the airline will the emirate’s first low-cost carrier.

The carrier has been awarded the air operating certificate (AOC), allowing it to start operations. However, with the current pause of passenger flights in the UAE, the carrier will not commence operations until the market improves. In a statement, the airline said it "will continue to work closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to finalise the launch date as market conditions improve and skies are open again."

A joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, the airline will fly from Abu Dhabi International Airport and is expected to "complement the services of Etihad Airways and cater to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region."

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas explained: "We are pushing ahead with our plans to resume normal flying and once we have, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will ideally serve those who wish to explore new destinations from the capital."

Earlier in March this year, low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said it would start operations from the fall of 2020, though the current pandemic could change these plans.