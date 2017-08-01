Rotana President and CEO shares message of hope

Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of Rotana, has issued a statement outlining his hopes for the future of the hospitality industry in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutchinson praised the region’s governments, frontline healthcare professionals and other key workers for their decisive response to the global crisis, and urged the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Although we will miss our traditional gatherings, this is a sacrifice we must all be prepared to accept for the greater good. By uniting behind this shared sense of purpose, we are coming together as a community in new and profound ways,” commented Hutchinson.

He went on to share details of Rotana’s efforts to support guests, staff and communities across the region, which include the adoption of stringent hygiene protocols and extending the use of Rotana properties to governments to assist in their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

The statement ended on an optimistic note, as Hutchinson shared his vision for the industry in a post-crisis landscape: “The hospitality sector will surely recover. Whether our new reality will be the same as before remains to be seen. Speaking as a passionate hotelier, I would like to think there will be some differences.”

He continued: “I believe the dark hours we have faced will lead to a heightened appreciation for the joy of travel, making us realise just how privileged we are to serve our guests through this incredible industry. Together, we will reach those brighter days ahead.”

Hutchinson, who was ranked seventh in Hotelier Middle East’s annual Power 50 list in 2019, was announced as Rotana’s permanent President and CEO in January following a successful year-long tenure as acting CEO.