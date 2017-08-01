Etihad Airways to resume passenger flights on May 16

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways plans to resume passenger flights on Saturday, May 16, the airline has announced.

In a statement posted online, Etihad said that it is “working closely with the UAE government and global aviation authorities, our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so.

”For now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on May 16,” the statement said. “We’re planning to operate a reduced network from May 16 2020, which is now available to book on Etihad.com.”The statement added that Etihad also plans to launch a new service to Vienna, Austria on July 1.

In a statement sent to sister publication Arabian Business, Etihad said that "this situation may change and Etihad will communicate any changes in due course."

"The airline continues to monitor the situation and to follow UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives. The resumption of scheduled services will be communicated through its usual channels once restrictions are lifted," the statement added.Until May 15, the airline will be operating a limited number of repatriation flights for citizens hoping to return home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outbound flights are currently available to: