Restaurants and coffee shops now allowed to offer dine-in services in Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 April 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced that restaurants and coffee shops in Dubai are now allowed to resume dine-in operations, with some restrictions.

Buffets and shisha remain prohibited, while as revealed by sister publication Caterer Middle East, dine-in is reduced to 30% of an outlet's capacity, while maintaining two-metres distance between guests and only single-use cutlery can be used.

All diners and staff need to wear masks while in restaurants and coffee shops and they can only operate between 6am and 10pm, but delivery services can be provided outside of these hours.

The decision comes following a one-month ban on dine-in across Dubai because of the coronavirus pandemic, with many restaurants forced to close completely or turn to delivery-only to survive.


