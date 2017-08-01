Coya Dubai reintroduces dine-in services

Hospitality
News
Published: 28 April 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Following news at the end of last week that Dubai had introduced new guidelines for dine-in services, Coya Dubai has announced it has reopened its doors. Located in Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, the Peruvian hotspot will work within the rules set out by the government.

While the modern and eclectic interior shall remain unchanged, a few changes to the dining experience must be made. Opening times will be 12:30pm to 10pm, with no alcohol being served, capacity set at 30%, social distancing enacted between tables, disposable cutlery and plates used and all staff wearing masks.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our guests again at Coya Dubai while continuing our COYA2U in-house delivery services and partnership with Deliveroo. We are making certain that we follow the best practices and have the strictest hygiene standards to ensure our guests and staff are safe and comfortable. Disposable and environmentally friendly plates and cutlery will also be provided to dining guests while masks and gloves will be worn by our staff at all times.” said Coya Middle East GM Mathias Piras. “Whether guests would like to dine at Coya Dubai or have their favourite dishes served at home, we are ready to deliver the Coya experience.”

