Dubai likely to reopen for tourists by July

The UAE’s tourism hub – Dubai is set to begin opening up for tourists again as early as July. Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) director general Helal Al Marri revealed to Bloomberg TV that the decision is dependent on global trends.

Al Marri explained: “The reopening will likely start gradually and could be delayed until September. The thing about the scenario is a global question,” Al Marri said. “Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion.”

Bloomberg pointed out that Dubai’s economy is heavily reliant on tourism, trade and retail. Dubai has opted to relax a number of restrictions, including partially reopening malls, partially reintroducing dine-in at restaurants and eliminating the need for a movement permit.

