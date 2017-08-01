Dubai Tourism rolls out online tour guide training

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), established by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has announced its online tour guide training. Designed for those looking to become certified tour guides, applicants will receive a two-year license upon competition.

The programme will teach candidates how to present Dubai and its culture to international visitors, as well as other skills they would need to excel in their position. Once candidates are accepted into the online course, they must complete three stages within a maximum of 90 days. This includes the ‘Dubai Way’ section, a 12-hour e-learning course that provides the information and skills needed to become a tour guide and provides a high standard of customer service.

The second stage is the ‘Knowledge Assessment and Interview’ a two-hour online test, followed by a virtual interview. The ‘Skills Development and Assessment’ is the final section, which includes a series of videos and online activities to further enhance the skills of applicants. It is then followed by a 15-20-minute practical assessment with an instructor. Upon the successful completion of these three stages, applicants will receive a digital certificate and a two-year tour guide license.

DCT general manager Essa Bin Hadher explained: “One of our main goals is to ensure that anyone who visits Dubai has an unforgettable experience and is able to create memories that last a lifetime. Tour guides across the city are critical players in ensuring we achieve this, and by launching our easy-to-access programme we are also laying the groundwork for many more talented Emiratis and expatriate residents to join the city’s tourist-facing workforce. With online and distance learning assuming more significance due to the current situation, we have sought to simplify the process of obtaining a Dubai tour guide license through this programme. Interested candidates can follow the course from anywhere and learn the best way to represent Dubai as a professional tour guide.”