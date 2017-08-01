New launches from Dubai Audio

Dubai Audio, a high-fidelity audio company set up more than two decades ago in Dubai, has unveiled two new products. Focused on providing hospitality establishments with high-quality audio equipment, its latest products have been developed to make hotel stays even more enjoyable.

Dubai Audio’s Soundfreaq Soundrise is a modern alarm clock using music to operate. Working with hotels in mind, the product has a single day alarm system, a security lanyard and a backup battery. Conceived for the modern traveller, the Chargerise product comprises an alarm clock, wireless USB charging pad and USB ports for charging multiple devices at once during a hotel stay.

The Dubai-based company has worked with prestigious properties in the region, including the Ritz Carlton, Jumeirah, One & Only, the W Hotels, Grosvenor House and Rosewood.

Contact details

Address: Emgate Bldg. Office M-10. Shk Zayed Rd.

Phone number: +97143431441

E-mail: info@dubaiaudio.com