Three World Travel Market events postponed

Reed Travel Exhibitions has rescheduled the dates for three events within the World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio in response to the developing challenges caused by COVID-19.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) organisers announced earlier this month that the event would be moved into 2021, thwarting off any potential risks from the coronavirus. Originally slated to take place from April 19 to 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM was moved to May 16 to 19 2021.

When the announcement was made, ATM exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis shared: “We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals across the Middle East region and beyond. We are grateful for the full endorsement that we have received from our customers and partners, who assisted in helping us reach our decision and agreed the 2020 event should be rescheduled.”

In response to the physical show hitting the pause button, organisers announced an ATM virtual event taking place from June 1 to 3 this year. The event will features a series of webinars, conference sessions, digital networking and one-on-one meetings.

Beyond the UAE, Reed Travel Exhibitions has also opted to postpone WTM Latin America this year, unveiling a new October 20 to 22 2020 date. WTM Latin America director Luciane Leite explained: “We appreciate the hard work that goes into the planning and preparations that our partners and exhibitors prepare for the event and we have to unite in this challenging period. These are difficult times, but I am sure that together we will emerge stronger from this situation.”

Africa Travel Week, which comprises WTM Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa similarly has been moved, now taking place in 2021. Reed Exhibitions Africa MD Carol Weaving said: “Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we have decided to postpone the event to 2021. Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.”

Despite the trio of exhibitions being moved, WTM Portfolio director Claude Blanc urged there has never been a more crucial time for the industry to band together. Blanc added that “We are constantly reviewing the situation around COVID-19 and the impact on our events in line with local and national government and public health advice and World Health Organization guidelines. Our policies reflect those of the country governments in which our events take place.”

WTM Portfolio comprises nine travel events across four continents, generating in excess of US$7.5 billion in industry deals.