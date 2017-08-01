Alici introduces delivery service

Available from April 29, Alici will begin its own delivery service in partnership with UberEats and Deliveroo. First opening its doors last year on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, the Orange Hospitality venue specialises in South Italian cuisine.

Dishes include seabass, homemade pasta such as spaghetti alici e mollica and a range of pizzas. Traditional desserts include cannoli, caprese cake and lemon cheesecake. On its usual a la carte menu, the venue serves a range of seafoods, antipastis and grilled meats.

Proud of its sustainability since first opening, all deliveries will be packaged in eco-friendly containers, accompanied by a hand-made bag.

All deliveries can be made between noon and 10:30pm each day.