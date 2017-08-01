Alici introduces delivery service

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 April 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Available from April 29, Alici will begin its own delivery service in partnership with UberEats and Deliveroo. First opening its doors last year on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island, the Orange Hospitality venue specialises in South Italian cuisine.

Dishes include seabass, homemade pasta such as spaghetti alici e mollica and a range of pizzas. Traditional desserts include cannoli, caprese cake and lemon cheesecake. On its usual a la carte menu, the venue serves a range of seafoods, antipastis and grilled meats.

Proud of its sustainability since first opening, all deliveries will be packaged in eco-friendly containers, accompanied by a hand-made bag.

All deliveries can be made between noon and 10:30pm each day.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai