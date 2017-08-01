Hilton unveils CleanStay initiative

Hospitality group Hilton has announced a new programme this week, aimed to improve the level of cleanliness throughout its portfolio of properties and reassure staying guests.

Hilton CleanStay is a collaboration with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, to better train the Hilton workforce on cleaning and hygiene. Consulting with Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team, Hilton will enact a range of new disinfection protocols across guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and other public spaces.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,” said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our team members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

“At RB we are committed to the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities,” said RB EVP, North America, Hygiene/Home Rahul Kadyan. “We are excited to be working with Hilton and Mayo Clinic to bring this expertise and our unique product solutions to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program.”

Rooms which have fully cleaned will be given a CleanStay Room Seal on the door to give guests peace of mind; extra disinfection will be given to high-touch point areas; paper amenities such as pens, papers and guest directories will be supplemented with digital alternatives; gyms will be given clearer guidelines and a contactless check-in will be rolled out using mobile phones.

“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. “We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is looking forward to working with Hilton staff and advising them on the programme protocol and training.”

The programme will be implemented across 6,100 different properties.