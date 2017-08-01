Rove Hotels unveils private office offer

With Dubai’s office and workspaces limited to 30% occupancy at the time of writing, Rove Hotels has joined forces with Letswork to offer an office room day pass.

Available at both Rove Dubai Marina and Rove Healthcare City, guests can book a guest room at the property for AED79 per day, giving them a private office between 6am and 10pm.

“With people working and connecting differently, we are excited to welcome guests that are looking for a private workspace for the day. We hope this will assist in helping individuals and companies in Dubai continue to work productively whilst following the current best practices set out by the government,” said Rove Hotels corporate director of operations Paul Bridger.

The pass can be bought through the Letswork app, giving guests access to unlimited tea, coffee and water, along with WiFi and an optional meal add-on for AED35.

Letswork co-founder Hamza Khan added: "Working from home has been a massive adjustment for many of us, with space and total silence suddenly becoming a luxury. While restrictions on public movement have been eased, a 30% limitation on office occupancy remains. We thought this would be a great solution for those looking for a productive workspace outside their home or office while still staying committed to social distancing guidelines.”

The offer is available for every day of the week.