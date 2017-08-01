Technogym launches ‘Skillathletic’ training sessions

Fitness equipment provider Technogym has unveiled a new training experience. Named Skillathletic, the experience is centred on principles that boost athleticism and motivation.

The exercise method is rooted in sports heritage, building a regime that is approved by leading sports figures and teams. Technology is also a vital component. Skillathletic works best with the company’s Skill Line products, which come equipped with heart rate monitors.

Workouts focus on power, agility, speed and stamina and can be adjusted to fit any level of fitness. Every day participants can choose from five different types of classes and each time experience a new mix of exercises inspired by the method.

The Skill Line comprises the following products:

Skillrow

[[{"fid":"79958","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

The Skillrow is made for indoor rowing, made to improve anaerobic power, aerobic capacity and neuromuscular solutions.

Skillmill

[[{"fid":"79957","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

A non-motorised product which can be used for resistance-free running all the way up to a sled-push level workout.

Skillbike



[[{"fid":"79956","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

The Skillbike is an indoor bike able to replicate the effort of an outdoor bike, along with a real gear system to mimic the dynamics of hill racing.

Skilltools

[[{"fid":"79954","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Skilltools are a full kit of fitness tools for a wide variety of workouts.

Prospective users can begin their fitness journey with the dedicated Skillathletic app.