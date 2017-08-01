Fairmont Ajman reopens its doors

Following a month-long pause on operations, five-star hotel Fairmont Ajman has reopened for business as the UAE begins to ease restrictions.

Movement restrictions, curfews and strict guidelines around spas, F&B venues and beaches have put hotels in a difficult position this month and last. However, Fairmont Ajman announced it has obtained approvals from the Ajman Tourism Development Department to reopen its 200-metre private beach, three F&B venues and its swimming pools.

Working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, all venues in the property will operate in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

Fairmont Ajman has used its month-long hiatus to upgrade its WiFi to speeds of 1Gb/s.

Fairmont Ajman GM Kosta Kourotsidis explained: “Our guests’ and employees’ safety and wellbeing has always been a top priority for us and following the reopening of our beachfront resort, I would like to reassure our guests that we have implemented a number of new hygiene protocols and practices, and are doing everything we can to welcome them back to a safe and clean hotel environment.”

The reopened restaurants include Spectrum – the all-day dining venue; Salt & Sea – the pool bar at the hotel and Kiyi – the signature Turkish restaurant open for Iftar.