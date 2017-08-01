Fairmont Ajman reopens its doors

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 April 2020 - 2:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Following a month-long pause on operations, five-star hotel Fairmont Ajman has reopened for business as the UAE begins to ease restrictions.

Movement restrictions, curfews and strict guidelines around spas, F&B venues and beaches have put hotels in a difficult position this month and last. However, Fairmont Ajman announced it has obtained approvals from the Ajman Tourism Development Department to reopen its 200-metre private beach, three F&B venues and its swimming pools.

Working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, all venues in the property will operate in accordance with the latest government guidelines.

Fairmont Ajman has used its month-long hiatus to upgrade its WiFi to speeds of 1Gb/s.

Fairmont Ajman GM Kosta Kourotsidis explained: “Our guests’ and employees’ safety and wellbeing has always been a top priority for us and following the reopening of our beachfront resort, I would like to reassure our guests that we have implemented a number of new hygiene protocols and practices, and are doing everything we can to welcome them back to a safe and clean hotel environment.”

The reopened restaurants include Spectrum – the all-day dining venue; Salt & Sea – the pool bar at the hotel and Kiyi – the signature Turkish restaurant open for Iftar.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai