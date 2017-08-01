HSMAI Middle East pledges to support Saudi hospitality industry

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Middle East (HSMAI) has announced that it will provide support to the Saudi Arabian hospitality industry. The non-profit organisation will bring together leaders in hospitality sales, marketing and revenue optimisation to help educate the next wave of hospitality staff.

“With a strong focus on education, it was a natural step to launch our next chapter in KSA,” said HSMAI Middle East managing director Mona Faraj. “We see potential to educate hotel sales, marketing and revenue management disciplines in the country, and we welcome members to take advantage of our resources and support.”

In KSA, HSMAI will have a volunteer steering committee to guide its members. This will be led by Accor regional director of revenue management – Middle East & Africa Moustafa Manoon. The committee members consist of senior leaders from the KSA hospitality industry: IHG commercial director - KSA and Bahrain Ahmad Shaban; Accor regional director of sales – MEA Mostafa El Anany; Shangri-La Hotels director, global distribution Sherif Omar; IHG revenue performance director KSA & Bahrain Mohamed El Naggar; Burj Rafal Riyadh acting GM Saeed Al Aseeri; Hilton regional director of revenue KSA – Levant Ahmed Rasmy; and DUR Hospitality corporate revenue manager Mohamed Kamel.

The organisation offers individual and group memberships with benefits such as: weekly insight communications, webinars, archive access to HSMAI university resources, market intelligence sharing and case studies, along with training and events throughout the academic year.

“HSMAI creates a platform that supports the ambitious 2030 Vision of KSA to grow the hospitality and tourism sector to reach more than 100 million tourists and be within the top five tourism destinations globally,” explained Manoon. “HSMAI can play a key role in accelerating the development of the local talent pipeline.”