IATA calls for global mutual standards by aviation regulators

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on regulators to take action to help civil aviation entities operate smoothly between states.

IATA pointed out that many aviation regulators around the globe have taken steps to give airlines greater flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including extensions on validity periods for licenses, rating and certificates. However, these measures must be filed with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to become recognised by different states and locations.

Failing to do so, IATA explained, would put an airline at risk of breaching regulations when flying to counterpart states. The Association has asked states to take the following steps: work with the aviation industry to find temporary measures to ensure that licenses and certificates critical to managing aviation safety are extended to remain valid; File their temporary measures with the ICAO and recongise the measures of other states that are filed with ICAO.

"Safety is always the top priority. We therefore commend ICAO for their swift action to facilitate the sharing of states’ temporary regulatory extensions, making it easier for states to extend their mutual recognition,’’ said IATA SVP, safety and flight operations Gilberto Lopez Meyer.