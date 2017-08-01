Dur Hospitality brings Holiday Inn to Saudi’s Jubail Industry City

Saudi-based Dur Hospitality has inaugurated the four-star Holiday Inn & Suites in Jubail Industry City.

The hotel’s opening following a franchise agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), with Dur looking after the 144-key property.

The hotel spreads 10,000 sqm and follows singe, twin and king rooms, as well as suites with kitchenettes to appeal to longer-staying guests. Sitting in the centre of the industrial city, the hotel provides access to parks and beaches, as well as being 50 minutes from the airport in Dammam.

Being based in the Kingdom, Dur is one of the hospitality establishments at the forefront of Saudi Vision 2030’s tourism goals. Prior to this franchise agreement, the firm had focused on KSA’s two holy cities.

At the start of 2020, Dur signed lease, management and operation contracts for three hotels across Madinah and Makkah.

The contracts were signed with Al-Manakha Urban Project Development Holding Company and will result in 1,365 rooms scheduled to open in two phases. The first phase will take place in 2021 while the second will take place the following year.

Dur Hospitality CEO Sultan Al Otaibi said: "We seek to contribute to the long-term goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 through our expansion and development plans in Makkah and Madinah, which are evident through our hotel brand Makarem and our goal to increase the number of rooms to 5,000 by 2023. This is a pioneering development to provide world class hotel services in the spirit of the Saudi hospitality."