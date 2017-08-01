IATA calls for urgent action as connectivity levels in the Middle East plummet

Published: 1 December 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Connectivity levels in the Middle East have declined by 88 percent, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The data revealed the impact that the COVID-19 crisis has had on international connectivity.

World rankings of the most connected cities have been dramatically altered, with London falling to eighth and Shanghai climbing to first.

Sebastian Mikosz of IATA said: “The message we must take from this study is the urgent need to re-build the global air transport network.

“There are no winners, just some players that suffered fewer injuries. In a short period of time we have undone a century of progress in bringing people together and connecting markets.”

Speaking at the IATA’s 76th annual general meeting, Mr Mikosz urged governments to introduce and improve testing to revive international travel.

He added: “The systematic testing of travellers is the immediate solution to rebuilding the connectivity that we have lost. The technology exists.

“The guidelines for implementation have been developed. Now we need to implement before the damage to the global air transport network becomes irreparable.”

Normally, 88 million jobs and $3.5 trillion in GDP is supported by the aviation industry.

IATA said that half of this employment and economic value is at risk of collapse as the demand in air travel continues to fall.


