India-UAE routes set for heavy traffic in December

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 December 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Air routes between the UAE and India will experience a surge in traffic in December, with airlines ramping up capacity in anticipation for an upshot in demand, industry sources have told Arabian Business.

Despite the spike in demand, airlines do not expect any significant surge in air fares in this sector, barring the Christmas-New Year week, an airline official told the title.

The revival of leisure travel from India to popular destinations such as Dubai and the expected increase in travel by expat Indians during the year-end period are said to be driving the demand.

Air India Express, which operates the maximum number of flights between India and the UAE, has scheduled as many as 417 flights for December, compared to about 270 flights each in the last two months.

“We have scheduled over 250 flights to Dubai alone from various Indian cities for December,” a senior Air India Express official told Arabian Business.

This works out to be about eight flights daily on an average to Dubai from various cities in India.

India is currently permitting flights with the UAE thanks to a travel bubble. But international flights from most other countries remain suspended until the end of 2020.

For the full story, go to www.ArabianBusiness.com.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

The three steps to reopening borders
    Lloyd’s Register partners with regulator to apply machine learning to mine insight from decades of safety data
      Three-member team produces AFC Wimbledon's coverage
        CID Awards 2020 winner: Interior Design of the Year - Residential
          ADNOC Distribution’s Dubai expansion continues with the Emirate’s first ‘ADNOC On the go’

            More related galleries

            Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
              In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition
                Take a look at Fairmont Serviced Residences Ramla Riyadh
                  In Pictures: What does a Covid-safe virtual set look like?
                    First look at Dubai's Address Beach Resort opening in December 2020