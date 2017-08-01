India-UAE routes set for heavy traffic in December

Air routes between the UAE and India will experience a surge in traffic in December, with airlines ramping up capacity in anticipation for an upshot in demand, industry sources have told Arabian Business.

Despite the spike in demand, airlines do not expect any significant surge in air fares in this sector, barring the Christmas-New Year week, an airline official told the title.

The revival of leisure travel from India to popular destinations such as Dubai and the expected increase in travel by expat Indians during the year-end period are said to be driving the demand.

Air India Express, which operates the maximum number of flights between India and the UAE, has scheduled as many as 417 flights for December, compared to about 270 flights each in the last two months.

“We have scheduled over 250 flights to Dubai alone from various Indian cities for December,” a senior Air India Express official told Arabian Business.

This works out to be about eight flights daily on an average to Dubai from various cities in India.

India is currently permitting flights with the UAE thanks to a travel bubble. But international flights from most other countries remain suspended until the end of 2020.

