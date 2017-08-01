TV5MONDE is making it easier to access entertainment TV in UAE hotels

TV5MONDE, a French-language entertainment TV network, has laid out plans to expand across UAE hotel sector.

The network is already highly popular in the UAE, with 66 percent of newly-opened international four- and five-star hotels already providing the channel to guests. At the time of writing, more than 22,000 keys in the country have TV5MONDE airing.

With this in mind, TV5MONDE’s team is looking for more hotels to add the channel to their channel line-up.

Ingrid Gressier, senior VP sales & marketing, Out-of-Home, explained, “The majority of the hotels our team has approached to add TV5MONDE to their channel line-up have responded positively. We usually meet IT managers who are mostly English speakers and are not familiar with TV5MONDE but as soon as we introduce the channel and show them its multi-national and varied programming such as cinema, series, news, sports, lifestyle, cartoons, they understand why it is added value for the general offering of their hotel. And as the channel is free-to-air and available on Arabsat, NileSat and both local IPTV service providers, it is easy for them to include it in their channel line-up.”

“The UAE has always been a hub for world travellers. At the moment travel has been restricted because of the pandemic but it will start anew in the future and people will be eager to visit and enjoy the hospitality of the region” added Ingrid. “With Africa becoming a key partner of the Gulf countries and a large portion of Africans speaking French as well as their native language, we are confident that our channel will attract more and more regional hotels. All the more so as the UAE is fast becoming a regional centre for the French language in close relationship with TV5MONDE. The Café TV5MONDE opened at the Alliance Française Abu Dhabi in April 2019 and the “Librairie Francophone TV5MONDE”, the only French-language bookstore in Abu Dhabi, opened in the same cultural centre on November 22nd 2020. All these initiatives embody TV5MONDE’s will to support the growing presence of the French language in the region.”

Two TV5MONDE channels are available in the region, othering both general entertainment and thematic entertainment, subtitled in Arabic and English.