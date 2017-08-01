Everything you need to know about travelling to and from Dubai

Travel regulations and rules around the world are changing constantly. In Dubai, international travel is permitted for residents and tourists to visit the city, return home or go on a vacation.

Here’s what you need to know. This guide will be updated to reflect any changes that may be announced.

Leaving Dubai

Depending on your destination, some passengers may require a negative COVID-19 PCR test before leaving the UAE.

All passengers leaving Dubai are advised to check the testing and quarantine requirements at the country of destination prior to booking and to take the appropriate action to meet the criteria.

When booking a ticket to fly, passengers are required to check the entry rules for the country of destination to complete any relevant forms or procedures required for arrival – SkyScanner has recently added a travel guidelines tool for customers when purchasing tickets.

Children under the age of 12 and passengers with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements.

Heading to the UK? Residents and returning tourists travelling to the country do not require to quarantine after the UK to UAE air travel corridor was announced.

All travellers departing Dubai to the UK are required to fill out the Passenger Locator Form here within 48 hours of arrival in the country and must print or be able to show on their mobile.

For the list of countries around the world that have reopened to international tourism, click here.



Travelling to Dubai

Dubai opened to international tourism in July and has welcomed back UAE residents and citizens from overseas.

Dubai has announced that all passengers arriving from the UK and countries in the GCC are exempt from having to produce a negative PCR test result prior to arriving in the city and can be tested on arrival.

UAE nationals travelling to Dubai are not required to carry out a PCR test prior to travel and will be tested on arrival in the UAE.

UAE residents are advised to check with their airline if a PCR test is required as some countries of origin require testing to be carried out to departure.

Tourists visiting Dubai are required to show a negative PCR test from the past 96 hours before arriving in the UAE unless travelling from the UK, Germany or a GCC country.

If a negative PCR test is required prior to departure UAE residents and tourists are required to present the certificate in English or Arabic upon arrival in Dubai.

All incoming passengers will be tested on arrival in Dubai and must download the COVID-19 DXB Smart App on their mobile device.

Prior to departure for Dubai, all Dubai residents must apply for approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) by vcompleting the application here.

UAE residents with visas from other emirates must get approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) by completing the application here.

For the latest COVID-19 travel guidelines at Dubai Airports click here.

For the latest travel guidelines from Emirates Airline click here.

Looking to travel to or from Abu Dhabi? For the latest travel information click here.