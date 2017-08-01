Gulf Air aims to improve customer choice with support from Amadeus

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Gulf Air and Amadeus have extended their existing partnership to offer customers more choice.

Amadeus Airline Fare Families enables airlines to showcase the full value of their offers, allowing travel professionals to view all possible options.

This includes the details of services included in a fare or offered at a charge, as well as the applicable fare conditions.

Additionally, Amadeus Rich Merchandising helps Gulf Air differentiate and showcase its products and services by displaying images and media to travellers and travel professionals at the shopping and booking stages.

Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer of Gulf Air, said: “Our partnership with Amadeus is going from strength to strength.

“We are proud of the products and service we provide, and this technology will enable us to better showcase our differentiated offer to our customers.

“As travellers return to the skies, we are confident that these technologies will help drive even greater customer satisfaction.”

Amadeus is a travel technology company that connects customers to journeys through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

Maher Koubaa, executive VP at Amadeus said: “Gulf Air is a valued and long-standing customer and we already work closely on a number of strategic areas, including distribution and customer loyalty.

“With so much choice and innovation taking place in the aviation industry, forward-thinking airline partners such as Gulf Air are using our merchandising solutions to win travellers’ hearts and wallets.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ooona announces technology co-operation with Y Translator
    DHL GF to support Egyptian carpet supplier’s global rollout
      Agility’s new African facility to become distribution hub for Maersk
        Cathay Pacific finds new backbone in cargo operations
          Emirates gears up for festive surge as 200,000 passengers set to descend on DXB

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                  Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                    Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed