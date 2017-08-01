InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Dubai Festival City is looking for a cluster graphic designer

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Dubai Festival City has posted a new job opening this week for a cluster graphic designer.

Properties within the DFC complex include the Intercontinental (508 rooms), InterContinental Residences Suites (264 rooms), Crowne Plaza (316 rooms) and the Holiday Inn (510 rooms).

The opening was uploaded to IHG’s job portal here , and carried by the complex’s director of marketing, digital and communications, Ahmad Jaber.

Jaber said, "To be successful in this role you must have; Proven graphic designing experience, A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics, Familiarity with design software and technologies, A keen eye for aesthetics and details, Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines."

The marketer was highly commended at this year's Hotelier Awards in the Marketing & PR Person of the year category.

The marketer was highly commended at this year’s Hotelier Awards in the Marketing & PR Person of the year category.

According to the position listing, candidates must have:

• Minimum 2 years’ solid hotel background experience and/or sales & marketing environment.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills. You will be a self-starter, have a pro-active approach and you will be able to demonstrate understanding of the business and link the business environment to IHG commitments; have a high level of drive for results; will be adaptable and flexible with the ability to build relationships in a multi-cultural environment and gain trust and support of team members and senior managers. You will have exceptional planning, organising and administrative skills with attention to detail and ability to manage deadlines. You will possess a high level of integrity to lead by example and gain respect of peers and colleagues.

• Proven graphic designing experience

• A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics

• Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Aftereffect CC is a plus)

• A keen eye for aesthetics and details

• Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

You can also view Jaber’s Linkedin post here.