New DoubleTree hotel will “be a landmark” says Hilton's regional president

The DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences is now open for business. It is the first DoubleTree hotel in Dubai to run as a five-star, acting as the flagship hotel for the brand.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton’s president for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey said: “This property will no doubt be a landmark in the heart of the city, bridging history with modernity and providing travellers a memorable DoubleTree by Hilton experience.



"We thank AW Rostamani Group for their invaluable partnership and the hotel’s team members for their extraordinary work bringing the warm DoubleTree by Hilton spirit to life in this remarkable new property.”

The hotel has 458 keys, 327 spread across rooms and suites and the remaining 131 allocated for serviced residences.

Alongside the three F&B outlets, there’s a rooftop pool lounge, six meeting rooms and a ballroom, a member’s lounge, outdoor swimming pools including one kids pool, a fitness centre and spa treatment rooms.

“Congratulations to our team at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences who have worked tirelessly to ensure guests receive a warm welcome. We look forward to offering guests privacy and the comfort of home through our spacious rooms and suites and top-of-the-line facilities, as well as the unique opportunity to experience this city’s rich past, present and future through our central location and spectacular views of the Dubai skyline,” added Serpil Guney, general manager.

Hilton said the hotel offers a view of Dubai’s ‘big five’, namely the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, Dubai Eye and the Burj Al Arab.