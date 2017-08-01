New report says tourism in the Middle East will thrive again

A new report called Destination Middle East has outlined a five-step journey that governments in the GCC and Egypt can follow to boost tourism once more.

It was written by the Ideation Center, the leading think tank for Strategy& Middle East, which is part of the PwC network.

It says that some countries in the regions, with the exception of the UAE and Bahrain, do not attract as many tourists as they could, and numbers have decreased even more following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the new report says that, long-term, a thriving tourism industry can return by laying out a vision for tourism.

Karim Abdallah, partner with Strategy& Middle East said: “This vision should build on the competitive advantages of the country, and highlight target outcomes, including the anticipated number of tourists, the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP, and job creation statistics.

"Saudi Vision 2030 is an excellent example of this: it clearly delineates plans to offer multiple tourism products and experiences, with a clear goal of increasing the number of domestic and international tourists to 100 million per year by 2030 and boosting tourism’s contribution to GDP from 3 percent in 2018 to 10 percent.”

A second stage in the journey is institutionalising effective tourism sector governance and ensuring that all public and private stakeholders work together.

Third, countries in the region must identify the travellers that are most likely to be attracted to them, segmented by source markets and socioeconomic profiles.

Marwan Bejjani, partner with Strategy& Middle East added: “Data analytics and data sharing between tourism sector stakeholders is likely to play an increasingly important role in supporting governments in making informed decisions that allow them to tailor offerings.

"The UAE and Egypt, for example, have diversified offerings that attract visitors from a diverse set of countries. Knowing that there is a rise in tourists from the Far East will allow countries to take action to cater to that segment.”

A fourth objective is making sure the country is ready to receive tourists effectively.

Dima Sayess, a partner with Strategy& Middle East and the director of the Ideation Center, said: “Countries in the GCC and Egypt are at different levels of destination readiness in many areas, which can give an indication of where efforts need to be directed.

"When it comes to tour services, for example, well-established tourism destinations such as Egypt and the UAE have a large number of heritage and cultural offerings. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have the opportunity to intensify their offerings in this aspect.”

The fifth step is to ensure tourists are connected to the country by conducting thorough and in-depth marketing and promotion campaigns.

Embracing digital technologies is also essential, according to the report, as is reviewing the process regularly.

You can read the full report here.