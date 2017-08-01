Oman introduces ten-day visa for 103 countries

Oman will exempt nationals of 103 countries from needing an entry visa to enter to Sultanate. Announced this week, the visa lasts for 10 days and is a monumental step towards the tourism sector’s recovery following a tricky 2020.

As is the case with Oman’s existing tourist visa, visitors must have a confirmed hotel booking, as well as health insurance and a return flight.

"Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of 10 days," tweeted out the Royal Oman Police.

At the time of writing, it’s not confirmed which 103 countries are on the list.

Oman first came to a halt in March when passenger flights were grounded and visa issuances were put on hold. Since that point, the Sultanate has gradually reopened, though had a brief period of lockdown earlier in the year.

International flights resumed on October 1, though only for citizens and residency-visa or work-visa holders.

Tourism is one of Oman’s key industries, with 2.5 million tourists visiting the Sultanate last year up to September. Though the 103 nationalities able to enter Oman aren’t yet known, we do know the country’s top source markets in previous years.

In the first nine months of last year, a total of 1,061,807 GCC tourists visited the country, followed by 309,273 Indians and 112,564 British tourists.

Fourth on the list were tourists from Germany with a total of 108,884.

According to data, Omanis were leading the list of tourists who visited Salalah during the tourist season with a total of 540,862.

Emiratis were second on that list with a total of 59,032 visiting the city, followed by 45,748 Saudis who visited during the season.