Riu Dubai opens at Deira Islands

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
Riu Dubai, an 800-key joint venture between Nakheel and Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts, is now open at Deira Islands.

The four-star, all-inclusive resort is the first piece of the Deira Islands project to open.

It was inaugurated by Nakheel chairman, Mohammed Al Shaibani and Luis Riu, Chief Executive Officer of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

It is the Spanish brand's first resort in the Middle East and its 100th worldwide. There are 10 F&B outlets at the resort, as well as a splash park, three swimming pools, two children’s pools, water sports, a fitness centre, a beauty salon and a children’s club.

Al Shaibani said: "The opening of Riu Dubai is a key milestone for Nakheel, Deira Islands and Dubai, and underlines our commitment to partnering with reputable, international brands to bring new and unique tourism concepts to the emirate."

Riu added: "The opening of the hotel Riu Dubai is a major milestone in our hotel chain’s international expansion, because this is our first hotel in the Middle East. This is a unique opportunity to offer all our experience with the 24-hour all-inclusive product – so popular among our European and American customers – in a completely new destination.

"We are confident that Riu Dubai will be a huge success among our traditional European customers and those who will get to experience our brand for the first time."

Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM), said: "With Dubai continuing to welcome back international tourists, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to further improve the competitiveness of our tourism industry."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ooona announces technology co-operation with Y Translator
    DHL GF to support Egyptian carpet supplier’s global rollout
      Agility’s new African facility to become distribution hub for Maersk
        Cathay Pacific finds new backbone in cargo operations
          Emirates gears up for festive surge as 200,000 passengers set to descend on DXB

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                  Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                    Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed