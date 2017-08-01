Riu Dubai opens at Deira Islands

Riu Dubai, an 800-key joint venture between Nakheel and Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts, is now open at Deira Islands.

The four-star, all-inclusive resort is the first piece of the Deira Islands project to open.

It was inaugurated by Nakheel chairman, Mohammed Al Shaibani and Luis Riu, Chief Executive Officer of RIU Hotels & Resorts.

It is the Spanish brand's first resort in the Middle East and its 100th worldwide. There are 10 F&B outlets at the resort, as well as a splash park, three swimming pools, two children’s pools, water sports, a fitness centre, a beauty salon and a children’s club.

Al Shaibani said: "The opening of Riu Dubai is a key milestone for Nakheel, Deira Islands and Dubai, and underlines our commitment to partnering with reputable, international brands to bring new and unique tourism concepts to the emirate."

Riu added: "The opening of the hotel Riu Dubai is a major milestone in our hotel chain’s international expansion, because this is our first hotel in the Middle East. This is a unique opportunity to offer all our experience with the 24-hour all-inclusive product – so popular among our European and American customers – in a completely new destination.

"We are confident that Riu Dubai will be a huge success among our traditional European customers and those who will get to experience our brand for the first time."

Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTM), said: "With Dubai continuing to welcome back international tourists, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to further improve the competitiveness of our tourism industry."