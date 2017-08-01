Table capacity at Dubai restaurants increased to ten

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Following from a period in which Dubai Economy said it has witnessed "the greatest compliance" with COVID-19 guidelines from the business community, it has announced that restaurants can now increase their maximum table capacity from eight to 10.

Effective from today (December 10), venues can also offer entertainment until 2am instead of the previous 1am, while full bands are now allowed on stage with suitable distancing.

The new circular also revealed that alcohol can once more be served in bottles.

It's good news for the F&B industry with the upcoming festive season likely to see more customers looking to dine out, as well as office Christmas parties. With Dubai also in the midst of its best weather of the year, restaurants are looking to make up for the custom lost due to the enforced shutdown caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Table capacity had been capped at eight since the last rules update in September, and this change is likely to allow some venues to operate at a higher capacity while maintaining social distancing between tables and guests.

Restaurants can also use physical barriers, such as perspex dividers, to reduce social distancing requirements and fit in more tables.

Venues should continue to abide by all other Dubai government rules as before.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ooona announces technology co-operation with Y Translator
    DHL GF to support Egyptian carpet supplier’s global rollout
      Agility’s new African facility to become distribution hub for Maersk
        Cathay Pacific finds new backbone in cargo operations
          Emirates gears up for festive surge as 200,000 passengers set to descend on DXB

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                  Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                    Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed