Table capacity at Dubai restaurants increased to ten

Following from a period in which Dubai Economy said it has witnessed "the greatest compliance" with COVID-19 guidelines from the business community, it has announced that restaurants can now increase their maximum table capacity from eight to 10.

Effective from today (December 10), venues can also offer entertainment until 2am instead of the previous 1am, while full bands are now allowed on stage with suitable distancing.

The new circular also revealed that alcohol can once more be served in bottles.

It's good news for the F&B industry with the upcoming festive season likely to see more customers looking to dine out, as well as office Christmas parties. With Dubai also in the midst of its best weather of the year, restaurants are looking to make up for the custom lost due to the enforced shutdown caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Table capacity had been capped at eight since the last rules update in September, and this change is likely to allow some venues to operate at a higher capacity while maintaining social distancing between tables and guests.

Restaurants can also use physical barriers, such as perspex dividers, to reduce social distancing requirements and fit in more tables.

Venues should continue to abide by all other Dubai government rules as before.