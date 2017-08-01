The public holidays in the UAE in 2021

As 2020 comes to an end many of us will be looking ahead to 2021.

While, at the time of writing, the official dates for public holidays in 2021 have yet to be officially announced by the UAE Government, there are some that we can pretty much guarantee right now. Others are dependent on the sighting of the moon so may change closer to the time.

The first holiday of the year will be New Year’s Day on January 1, 2021.

The next public holiday will be Eid Al-Fitr, which is predicted to fall between May 12 and 15, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid Al-Adha will be the next public holiday, and is predicted to fall between July 19 and 22, which is also determined by the sighting of the moon.

In August, Islamic New Year will be celebrated on August 9 or 10.

Next, in October, Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Birthday will be celebrated will a public holiday on October 18 or 19.

Commemoration Day will once again be celebrated on December 1 in 2020, which falls on a Wednesday.

The UAE’s 50th National Day will be recognized on Thursday December 2 and Friday December 3.

