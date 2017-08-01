UAE hotels return to pre-pandemic occupancy rates

The UAE hotel market has started posting occupancy rates equal to those seen before the pandemic.

Analytics firm STR looked at hotel stays between November 30 and December 6, which showed the success of the country’s domestic and international campaigns.

In that timeframe, Abu Dhabi hotels had the highest occupancy rates in the country at 69 percent, Ajman was not far behind at 66.5 percent, nor was Dubai with 65.8 percent. According to STR, Fujairah recorded 62.4 percent, Sharjah was at 53.9 percent and RAK was at 52.5 percent.[[{"fid":"82541","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

“The UAE is traditionally one of the strongest performance markets in the world; therefore, we expect the region to continue showing occupancy increases during the typically strong winter season, especially after the recent announcement of a UK-UAE travel corridor,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s area director for the Middle East/Africa.

Wooller hailed authorities and government-backed corporations for the strong end to the year. “International travel has been in the crossfire of the pandemic, but the UAE has done a fine job in generating domestic demand and staycations to move the occupancy line in the right direction.

"The UAE’s, Abu Dhabi’s and Dubai’s tourism organisations as well as Etihad and Emirates airlines have done a phenomenal job in preparing the way for international guests to return. While leisure demand continues to strengthen, the next phase is the prominent return of corporate business, followed by group demand and events as we’ve seen this week with the return of GITEX in Dubai and ATM in May.”

The 49th UAE National Day saw hotels across the country unveil special offers to draw in the local market. On December 2, UAE hotels posted occupancy rates of 73.5 percent, the highest daily level since February 28 at 76.8 percent.[[{"fid":"82542","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Abu Dhabi’s daily hotel occupancy reached as high as 82.3 percent on December 2. Dubai hotel occupancy improved to a level as high as 70.3 percent that same day.