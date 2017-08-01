Wyndham EMEA president sets sights on ‘long-term success’

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is closing out the year by celebrating its portfolio growth amid the pandemic.

Dimitris Manikis, president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA said: "Despite all of the challenges our industry is facing in the wake of COVID-19, I am incredibly proud of our continued growth and the huge efforts taken by our hotel partners and teams who have shown incredible resilience to keep up with changing demand in unforeseen circumstances.

“Our focus is on the long-term success of our brands and our partners, and I am confident that we are collectively well positioned to continue to outperform through the recovery and into the future."

In the Middle East, the US hotel giant highlighted three key openings.

First was the Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat Al-Ghubra, Oman which opened in August. The 404-room property opening marks the upper-midscale brand’s debut into EMEA and first property outside of North and Latin America.

The property features three F&B venues, a fitness centre fitted with a sauna, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi, steam room and indoor heated pool. For business travellers, the hotel houses a 1,500 sqm meeting space spread across eight meeting rooms and one ballroom.

Wyndham acquired the La Quinta franchise in 2018 in an effort to diversify its portfolio of brand and tighten its grip on the upper-midscale sector.

La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum, Turkey (175 keys) and La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun, Turkey (85 keys) opened in July and June respectively.

There are currently more than 900 La Quinta hotels across the globe, with Turkey acting as the brand’s first home outside of the Americas.