Caterer Awards 2020: Chief Steward of the Year is from Movenpick Grand Al Bustan

The winners of the Caterer Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed in a glittering ceremony held at the JW Marriott Marquis on December 8.

In total, 16 awards were handed out as well as number of highly commended prizes for those who came oh so close.

The winner of this year's Chief Steward of the Year award was Ryan Guerra of Movenpick Grand Al Bustan. He was handed the award by Ahmad Abublan, general manager of the awards' sanitisation partner Kimberly-Clark Professional.

Introducing initiatives that aid in making processes easier is Guerra’s area of expertise. At Movenpick Grand Al Bustan he has introduced a number of ideas to support waste management and energy-saving and is in constant contact with suppliers to introduce cost-effective and sustainable products into the operations where possible.

As strong believer in learning and development, Guerra is responsible for training the stewarding team to understand the impact of waste management and the impact it can have on the business, as well as furthering his own education so he can help the team wherever possible.

His colleagues admire his “why not, let’s try” attitude, calling him a reliable and supportive team player as well as a great communicator who never says no. The attitude required to help take a team to the next level.

Highly commended

Running seven kitchen outlets in a 430-room hotel, Babu Jaheerudin is known for defining clear goals to ensure he can create a shared vision of success for his team. He has shown a very effective way of tracking loss and breakage and gives feedback to the management in a timely manner.

And when put up against it with last minute requests from the kitchen ad service such as china, cutlery, and cleaning materials, Jaheerudin always shines through and ensures such matters are dealt with swiftly and smoothly.