Flydubai becomes first UAE airline to offer direct flights to Grozny

Affordable airline flydubai will become the first UAE airline to offer direct flights from Dubai to Grozny, in the Russia Federation.

The airline will offer flights to the Grozny Airport (GRV) from Dubai International (DXB) twice a week, starting from 17 December.

The company has been operating flights to Russia since 2010, but this is the first time it will be offering direct flights to Chechen Republic.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: “Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up new routes to previously underserved markets to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often.

“As we continue to see more countries lifting restrictions on international travel and expect the demand for travel to increase during the winter holiday season, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Grozny.”

Emirates will codeshare the route with flydubai, and the combined network aims to make access to Moscow and other Russian cities easier.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Russia has always been an important market for flydubai.

"With the new direct route between Dubai and Grozny we continue to support the flow of travel, trade and tourism from previously underserved markets.”

The airline has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to scheduled services.

The new service to Grozny will give passengers access to Dubai and other holiday destinations across the carrier’s network.