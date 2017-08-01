The Waldorf Astoria DIFC is hiring for its F&B team

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 December 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The Waldorf Astoria in DIFC has posted three new job openings this week.

The five-star hotel is looking for a waiter/waitress, a bar back and a commis one, all to work within the hotel’s F&B department.

The openings were posted by Lisa Gohike, the hotel’s human resources executive and later shared by the Gonzalo Bueno, the general manager of F&B at the hotel. He said, “join a fantastic journey and join the family.”

Waldorf Astoria’s post added, “We are looking for a charismatic, passionate and extrovert team players to join our team and be part of the unforgettable journey of the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.”

Those looking to apply can email or submit through Hilton’s dedicated online job portal.

F&B venues at the hotel include Bull & Bear, St. Trop and Peacock Alley.

When the hotel first opened, Bueno said training the F&B team is a combination of daily, ongoing practice and comprehensive training programmes: “From the outset and prior to the hotel opening, the F&B team underwent intensive training sessions on True Waldorf Service standards, as well as deep product knowledge on provenance, seasonality, dietary elements, wine pairing etc.”

Hilton, the operator of Waldorf Astoria, continuously ranks as one of the best places to work. In this year’s Fortune Top 25 Workplaces, the firm was number three on the list and the only hospitality company on the list.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Wacker Chemie names Christian Hartel as the company’s future CEO
    SeaCube acquires 200 carrier pods to help support global vaccine distribution
      Super League launches Virtualis Studios for esports production
        Shure collaborates with Huddly Cameras
          Middle East Energy Awards postponed to February 2021

            More related galleries

            This minimalist villa by DZDESIGN has a lush landscaped pool deck
              Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                  4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
                    Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek