The Waldorf Astoria DIFC is hiring for its F&B team

The Waldorf Astoria in DIFC has posted three new job openings this week.

The five-star hotel is looking for a waiter/waitress, a bar back and a commis one, all to work within the hotel’s F&B department.

The openings were posted by Lisa Gohike, the hotel’s human resources executive and later shared by the Gonzalo Bueno, the general manager of F&B at the hotel. He said, “join a fantastic journey and join the family.”

Waldorf Astoria’s post added, “We are looking for a charismatic, passionate and extrovert team players to join our team and be part of the unforgettable journey of the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.”

Those looking to apply can email or submit through Hilton’s dedicated online job portal

F&B venues at the hotel include Bull & Bear, St. Trop and Peacock Alley.

When the hotel first opened, Bueno said training the F&B team is a combination of daily, ongoing practice and comprehensive training programmes: “From the outset and prior to the hotel opening, the F&B team underwent intensive training sessions on True Waldorf Service standards, as well as deep product knowledge on provenance, seasonality, dietary elements, wine pairing etc.”

Hilton, the operator of Waldorf Astoria, continuously ranks as one of the best places to work. In this year’s Fortune Top 25 Workplaces, the firm was number three on the list and the only hospitality company on the list.